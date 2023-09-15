trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662580
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mother and wife joined hands in front of the martyr...what is the value of tears?

|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Last Rites of Martyred Major Ashish: Major Ashish attained martyrdom while fighting the terrorists. Today his body has reached Panipat. Seeing the mortal remains of the Major on his last journey, his family members were in distress and crying.
Follow Us

All Videos

Martyr Major Ashish Last Rites: Martyr officer on his last journey
play icon7:2
Martyr Major Ashish Last Rites: Martyr officer on his last journey
DNA: Aliens are not imagination...are they reality?
play icon12:52
DNA: Aliens are not imagination...are they reality?
Anantnag Encounter Update: Army in action in Anantnag, terrorist Uzair Khan will not be saved
play icon9:25
Anantnag Encounter Update: Army in action in Anantnag, terrorist Uzair Khan will not be saved
The families of the martyrs were in a sad state with tears in their eyes... Tribute to the martyrdom.
play icon3:24
The families of the martyrs were in a sad state with tears in their eyes... Tribute to the martyrdom.
The country is immersed in grief...Major Ashish left on his last journey in Panipat.
play icon19:30
The country is immersed in grief...Major Ashish left on his last journey in Panipat.

Trending Videos

Martyr Major Ashish Last Rites: Martyr officer on his last journey
play icon7:2
Martyr Major Ashish Last Rites: Martyr officer on his last journey
DNA: Aliens are not imagination...are they reality?
play icon12:52
DNA: Aliens are not imagination...are they reality?
Anantnag Encounter Update: Army in action in Anantnag, terrorist Uzair Khan will not be saved
play icon9:25
Anantnag Encounter Update: Army in action in Anantnag, terrorist Uzair Khan will not be saved
The families of the martyrs were in a sad state with tears in their eyes... Tribute to the martyrdom.
play icon3:24
The families of the martyrs were in a sad state with tears in their eyes... Tribute to the martyrdom.
The country is immersed in grief...Major Ashish left on his last journey in Panipat.
play icon19:30
The country is immersed in grief...Major Ashish left on his last journey in Panipat.
Anantnag encounter,ananatnag encounter,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,jammu kashmir encounter,jammu kashmir encounter today,encounter in jammu and kashmir,anantnag encounter live,encounter in anantnag,Kashmir encounter,Rajouri encounter,anantnag encounter update today,anantnag encounter update,anantnag encounter today,jammu and kashmir encounter rajouri,Encounter,encounter in anantnag today,anatnag encounter,anantnag terrorist encounter,Anantnag,