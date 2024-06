videoDetails

'Motive was to harm Salman Khan...', says Mumbai Police

| Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 02:56 PM IST

Salman Khan Attack Update: Navi Mumbai Police has made a big revelation while exposing the conspiracy to attack Salman Khan. Mumbai Police says that it had received input in October itself that some people had done a recce. Their aim was to harm Salman Khan. Police has arrested 4 people in this case.