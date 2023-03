videoDetails

MP: 8-year-old boy falls in open borewell in Vidisha, rescue operation underway

| Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

An 8-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha on March 14. The authorities rushed to the spot to rescue the victim. A rescue operation to take the boy out from the borewell is underway.