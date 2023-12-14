trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698736
MP CM Mohan Yadav puts a ban over Loud Speakers in Religious Places

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav takes major action in Madhya Pradesh. CM Mohan Yadav has put a ban over loudspeakers at religious places. As per reports, he took oath as MP's CM yesterday and has started working towards the welfare of the state.

