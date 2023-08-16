trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649777
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee On 5th Death Anniversary

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to Former Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Other ministers from the state cabinet were present to pay homage to the Vajpayee.

All Videos

Cops With Sticks, Guns Catch Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi After Dramatic Chase
play icon1:57
Cops With Sticks, Guns Catch Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi After Dramatic Chase
Himachal Flood Breaking: Rescue by helicopter in initiative of Himachal, rescued people with the help of army
play icon1:27
Himachal Flood Breaking: Rescue by helicopter in initiative of Himachal, rescued people with the help of army
Rishi Sunak News: Sunak's eternal love...showed the power of Hindu to the world! Morari Bapu Ram Story
play icon7:33
Rishi Sunak News: Sunak's eternal love...showed the power of Hindu to the world! Morari Bapu Ram Story
Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar's deal with Modi...I.N.D.I.A's game is over!
play icon3:46
Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar's deal with Modi...I.N.D.I.A's game is over!
Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Completes Fifth And Final Lunar Bound Manoeuvre
play icon4:11
Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Completes Fifth And Final Lunar Bound Manoeuvre

Trending Videos

Cops With Sticks, Guns Catch Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi After Dramatic Chase
play icon1:57
Cops With Sticks, Guns Catch Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi After Dramatic Chase
Himachal Flood Breaking: Rescue by helicopter in initiative of Himachal, rescued people with the help of army
play icon1:27
Himachal Flood Breaking: Rescue by helicopter in initiative of Himachal, rescued people with the help of army
Rishi Sunak News: Sunak's eternal love...showed the power of Hindu to the world! Morari Bapu Ram Story
play icon7:33
Rishi Sunak News: Sunak's eternal love...showed the power of Hindu to the world! Morari Bapu Ram Story
Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar's deal with Modi...I.N.D.I.A's game is over!
play icon3:46
Maharashtra Crisis: Sharad Pawar's deal with Modi...I.N.D.I.A's game is over!
Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Completes Fifth And Final Lunar Bound Manoeuvre
play icon4:11
Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Completes Fifth And Final Lunar Bound Manoeuvre