MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan gives strict orders to investigate Madarsas

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:18 AM IST
MP Madarsa News: Madhya Pradesh government's big decision regarding Madrasas has come to the fore. Following the path of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given instructions to investigate all madrasas in MP.

