"MP Danish Ali Identifies Intruder Who Jumped into Lok Sabha"

|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
MP Danish Ali takes center stage as he reveals the identity of the individual who daringly jumped into the Lok Sabha. The unfolding incident, where an intruder breached security to enter the parliamentary chamber, has captured attention and raised concerns about the safety protocols in place.

