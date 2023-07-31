trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642614
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP: Devotees throng Mahakaleshwar Temple on ‘Shravan Somvar’ in Ujjain

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
A large number of devotees on Monday July 31 thronged the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on the occasion of the third ‘Shravan Somvar’ to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. The devotees queued up since early morning to worship Lord Shiva at the temple. ‘Sawan’ also known as 'Shravan' is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, and is considered one of the holiest months. Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

All Videos

When CM Yogi Adityanath himself enumerated evidence of Gyanvapi
play icon2:33
When CM Yogi Adityanath himself enumerated evidence of Gyanvapi
Watch EXCLUSIVE conversation with CM Yogi on Gyanvapi
play icon3:2
Watch EXCLUSIVE conversation with CM Yogi on Gyanvapi
AAP issues Whip on Delhi Ordinance Bill
play icon3:34
AAP issues Whip on Delhi Ordinance Bill
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm
play icon1:44
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned after opposition uproar over Manipur violence
play icon0:45
 Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned after opposition uproar over Manipur violence

Trending Videos

When CM Yogi Adityanath himself enumerated evidence of Gyanvapi
play icon2:33
When CM Yogi Adityanath himself enumerated evidence of Gyanvapi
Watch EXCLUSIVE conversation with CM Yogi on Gyanvapi
play icon3:2
Watch EXCLUSIVE conversation with CM Yogi on Gyanvapi
AAP issues Whip on Delhi Ordinance Bill
play icon3:34
AAP issues Whip on Delhi Ordinance Bill
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm
play icon1:44
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned after opposition uproar over Manipur violence
play icon0:45
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned after opposition uproar over Manipur violence