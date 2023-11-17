trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688958
MP Election Voting 2023: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath voted in Chhindwara

|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
MP Election Voting 2023: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath has voted in Chhindwara. Let us tell you that Kamal Nath is contesting from BJP's Vivek Bunty. Voting is going on for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. Voting is taking place on 230 seats. This time Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan is also in the fray. His political career will be decided by the victory or defeat this time. This election is also important for Kamal Nath.
Assembly Election Voting Underway in Madhya Pradesh
Assembly Election Voting Underway in Madhya Pradesh
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 17th November 2023
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 17th November 2023
Stone Pelting Incident in Nuh during Kua Poojan
Stone Pelting Incident in Nuh during Kua Poojan
Madhya Pradesh to hold assembly election voting for 230 seats today
Madhya Pradesh to hold assembly election voting for 230 seats today
Watch TOP 100 Morning News Stories of the Day | 17th November 2023
Watch TOP 100 Morning News Stories of the Day | 17th November 2023

