MP Elections 2023: What did Kamal Nath say on Scindia before the elections?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
Kamal Nath on Zee News: Congress has high hopes in the assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh on 17th November. Kamal Nath, who is considered the state president of the party and a contender for the post of CM, is sure of his party's victory this time. Speaking in the program of Zee Manch LIVE, Kamal Nath said that MP does not trust Shivraj.
