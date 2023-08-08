trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646279
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP Gaurav Gogoi attacks PM Modi on Adani issue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
The last week of the ongoing monsoon in Parliament has started. The discussion has started in the Lok Sabha today on the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition against the central government.

All Videos

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi targeted the central government, asked questions on Manipur
play icon9:33
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi targeted the central government, asked questions on Manipur
Shehnaaz Gill Exudes Girl-next-door Charm, Oozes Oomph In Her Outfit
play icon1:0
Shehnaaz Gill Exudes Girl-next-door Charm, Oozes Oomph In Her Outfit
Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur Rock Athleisure Look In Mumbai
play icon0:59
Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur Rock Athleisure Look In Mumbai
‘Shayari’ in Parliament: Tales of ‘Poetry War’ between Centre and Opposition in Rajya Sabha
play icon12:36
‘Shayari’ in Parliament: Tales of ‘Poetry War’ between Centre and Opposition in Rajya Sabha
Delhi Services Bill: Rajya Sabha bursts into laughter as Ramdas Athawale takes a poetic jibe at AAP
play icon5:41
Delhi Services Bill: Rajya Sabha bursts into laughter as Ramdas Athawale takes a poetic jibe at AAP

Trending Videos

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi targeted the central government, asked questions on Manipur
play icon9:33
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi targeted the central government, asked questions on Manipur
Shehnaaz Gill Exudes Girl-next-door Charm, Oozes Oomph In Her Outfit
play icon1:0
Shehnaaz Gill Exudes Girl-next-door Charm, Oozes Oomph In Her Outfit
Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur Rock Athleisure Look In Mumbai
play icon0:59
Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur Rock Athleisure Look In Mumbai
‘Shayari’ in Parliament: Tales of ‘Poetry War’ between Centre and Opposition in Rajya Sabha
play icon12:36
‘Shayari’ in Parliament: Tales of ‘Poetry War’ between Centre and Opposition in Rajya Sabha
Delhi Services Bill: Rajya Sabha bursts into laughter as Ramdas Athawale takes a poetic jibe at AAP
play icon5:41
Delhi Services Bill: Rajya Sabha bursts into laughter as Ramdas Athawale takes a poetic jibe at AAP
adani news today,Adani news,pm modi adani news,Manipur news,manipur video,manipur video news,amit shah live,gaurav gogoi speech in parliament,lok sabha live,Loksabha News,amit shah news,no confidence motion,no confidence motion lok sabha,lok sabha no confidence motion,no confidence motion parliament,parliament session today,today parliament news live,parliament live news,PM Modi Live,PM Modi in Lok Sabha,Indian Parliament live,