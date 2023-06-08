NewsVideos
MP Government takes help of Robot to rescue Srishti from Sehore's Borewell

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Sehore Borewell Rescue: It has been almost 40 hours since a girl named Srishti got trapped in a borewell in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. Teams of NDRF and SDRF including the Indian Army are constantly trying to get the innocent out of the borewell. Meanwhile, a robot will be used to get Srishti out of the borewell.

