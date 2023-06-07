NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP government to seek Indian Army's help to rescue Srishti from Borewell

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Sehore Borewell Rescue: An innocent named Srishti is trapped in a borewell in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. The effort to save the innocent trapped in a 200 feet deep pit is going on continuously. The MP government has announced that now the help of the army will be taken to save the girl child. This information has been given by CM Shivraj.

All Videos

BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demands WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest
1:5
BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demands WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest
1:23
"Govt woke up after so many days, solution must come out": Mahavir Phogat on wrestlers protest
Congress party holds press conference in support of wrestlers
1:2
Congress party holds press conference in support of wrestlers
IIT Roorkee submits accident report in Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse case
1:58
IIT Roorkee submits accident report in Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse case
Know answers to your questions asked from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
5:23
Know answers to your questions asked from Acharya Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

1:5
BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demands WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest
1:23
"Govt woke up after so many days, solution must come out": Mahavir Phogat on wrestlers protest
1:2
Congress party holds press conference in support of wrestlers
1:58
IIT Roorkee submits accident report in Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse case
5:23
Know answers to your questions asked from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
sehore borewell rescue,sehore borewell,sehore borewell news,sehore borewell live,sehore borewell news live,sehore borewell incident,MP,mp sehore,mp sehore news today,mp sehore live,mp sehore rescue,Madhya Pradesh,madhya pradesh sehore,madhya pradesh sehore news live,madhya pradesh sehore news,madhya pradesh sehore borewell,rescue operation,rescue operation in sehore,borewell rescue,Borewell rescue operation,rescue operation in borewell,Zee News,