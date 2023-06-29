NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP govt to include Veer Savarkar chapter in school syllabus: State School Education Minister

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh government to include chapter on Veer Savarkar in school syllabus, informed Madhya Pradesh school education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on June 29. Speaking to ANI, Parmar said, “Madhya Pradesh government to include chapter on Veer Savarkar in school syllabus. Unfortunately, Congress did not teach about the true revolutionaries of India. We will include biographies of true heroes and the new syllabus will include Veer Savarkar, Bhagavad Gita Sandesh, Lord Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and others. says Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Stopped In Manipur
play icon2:7
Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Stopped In Manipur
UP: Continuous rain witnessed in Noida
play icon1:3
UP: Continuous rain witnessed in Noida
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in violence-hit Manipur
play icon2:5
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in violence-hit Manipur
People put up posters of 'my house is for sale' outside their homes, is this a conspiracy?
play icon0:44
People put up posters of 'my house is for sale' outside their homes, is this a conspiracy?
Dhirendra Shastri said – Hindu nation should not be on paper, it should wake up in the hearts of Indians
play icon9:37
Dhirendra Shastri said – Hindu nation should not be on paper, it should wake up in the hearts of Indians

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Stopped In Manipur
play icon2:7
Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Stopped In Manipur
UP: Continuous rain witnessed in Noida
play icon1:3
UP: Continuous rain witnessed in Noida
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in violence-hit Manipur
play icon2:5
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in violence-hit Manipur
People put up posters of 'my house is for sale' outside their homes, is this a conspiracy?
play icon0:44
People put up posters of 'my house is for sale' outside their homes, is this a conspiracy?
Dhirendra Shastri said – Hindu nation should not be on paper, it should wake up in the hearts of Indians
play icon9:37
Dhirendra Shastri said – Hindu nation should not be on paper, it should wake up in the hearts of Indians