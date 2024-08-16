Advertisement
Politics sparks over Kolkata Doctor Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
RGK Hospital Attack Update: Calcutta High Court has today made a strong comment regarding the vandalism and attack on RGK Hospital here. The High Court has said that this incident is proof of the complete failure of the state machinery. The High Court said that it would be better to close the hospital and shift the patients to other hospitals. The court asked the West Bengal government what the state government is doing after this incident.

