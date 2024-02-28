trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725833
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP Kanimozhi Questions Newspaper Ad With Chinese Flag On Rocket Image

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Follow Us
DMK MP Kanimozhi has raised concerns about a newspaper advertisement in Tamil Nadu featuring an image of a rocket with a Chinese flag. Kanimozhi states, "I don't know from where the person who did the artwork found this picture. I don't think India has declared China as an enemy country." She highlights Prime Minister's meetings with the Chinese PM and urges a focus on truth rather than diversion. Stay tuned for updates on this issue.

All Videos

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Disqualification Motion Against Rebel Congress MLAs; Foils Conspiracy to Topple Government
Play Icon02:21
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Disqualification Motion Against Rebel Congress MLAs; Foils Conspiracy to Topple Government
Himachal Political Crisis: Crisis averted for now due to Himachal's Sukhu government
Play Icon04:54
Himachal Political Crisis: Crisis averted for now due to Himachal's Sukhu government
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Observer submit report to Kharge within 24 hours
Play Icon00:48
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Observer submit report to Kharge within 24 hours
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: 'BJP wants to push state into political disaster..', says Priyanka Gandhi
Play Icon03:54
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: 'BJP wants to push state into political disaster..', says Priyanka Gandhi
Himachal Political Crisis: State budget passed in Himachal Assembly
Play Icon00:53
Himachal Political Crisis: State budget passed in Himachal Assembly

Trending Videos

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Disqualification Motion Against Rebel Congress MLAs; Foils Conspiracy to Topple Government
play icon2:21
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Disqualification Motion Against Rebel Congress MLAs; Foils Conspiracy to Topple Government
Himachal Political Crisis: Crisis averted for now due to Himachal's Sukhu government
play icon4:54
Himachal Political Crisis: Crisis averted for now due to Himachal's Sukhu government
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Observer submit report to Kharge within 24 hours
play icon0:48
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Observer submit report to Kharge within 24 hours
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: 'BJP wants to push state into political disaster..', says Priyanka Gandhi
play icon3:54
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: 'BJP wants to push state into political disaster..', says Priyanka Gandhi
Himachal Political Crisis: State budget passed in Himachal Assembly
play icon0:53
Himachal Political Crisis: State budget passed in Himachal Assembly