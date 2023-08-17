trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650161
MP List Breaking: Names of 39 candidates announced in Madhya Pradesh, list of 21 candidates released in Chhattisgarh

|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
BJP has released the list of candidates for the assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Names of 21 candidates have been announced in Chhattisgarh, while names of 39 candidates have been announced in Madhya Pradesh, 5 women have been given tickets in Chhattisgarh. In Chhattisgarh, MP Vijay Baghel has been given ticket from Patan assembly seat. Out of total 21 candidates of Chhattisgarh, 10 are Scheduled Tribe candidates.

