MP Love jihad: Love jihad in Badhwani, Bajrang Dal reached and stopped marriage of Hindu girl

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
MP Love jihad: A case of love jihad has come to the fore in Madhya Pradesh's Barhwani, where Bajrang Dal reached and stopped the marriage of a Hindu girl. Please tell that the Hindu girl was going to marry a Muslim. On the other hand, Bajrang Dal said that there a Hindu sister is being forcibly married to a Muslim youth. The police have detained people from both sides.
mp love jihad,love jihad news,Love Jihad in Barwani,love jihad in mp,Hindu Girl Nikah With Muslim Boy,Barwani Crime News,MP News,topNews,Barwani,Madhya Pradesh,Hindi News,Love Jihad in Barwani,Love Jihad case,Barwani Love Jihad Case,Barwani Love Jihad Protest,Barwani News,Madhya Pradesh Love Jihad Case,बड़वानी में लव जिहाद पर हंगामा हिंदू,संगठनों ने रुकवाया निकाह,