MP New CM: All about Mohan Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Race: BJP has handed over the responsibility of Rajasthan to Rajnath Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda's trio is giving surprise after surprise after the elections. It would not be surprising if in Rajasthan also a new face gets a chance instead of Vasundhara Raje. Today, Mohan Yadav has been announced as the new Chief Minister of MP.
SC on Article 370 Verdict: What's Article 370?
Play Icon42:27
SC on Article 370 Verdict: What's Article 370?
Special preparations in Ayodhya before prana pratishtha
Play Icon21:22
Special preparations in Ayodhya before prana pratishtha
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370
Play Icon16:31
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
Play Icon3:55
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?
Play Icon4:19
DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?

