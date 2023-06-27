NewsVideos
MP: PM Modi to flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains in Bhopal

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal on June 27. These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand.

