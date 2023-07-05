trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630934
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP Police arrests man seen in the viral video urinating on the face of another man

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh police on July 05 arrested accused Pravesh Shukla into custody. Earlier a case was registered against him under sections 294,504 IPC and SC/ST Act. “The accused (Pravesh Shukla) has been taken into custody. He is under interrogation. Further legal action will be taken in the matter…” said Anju Lata Patle, ASP Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh on viral video of a man urinating on another.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

MP: Investigation is underway informs Narottam Mishra over Sidhi incident
play icon1:3
MP: Investigation is underway informs Narottam Mishra over Sidhi incident
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Lord Shiva in the month of Shravan?
play icon4:51
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Lord Shiva in the month of Shravan?
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 5th July 2023
play icon5:23
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 5th July 2023
Maharashtra: Whose claim is stronger on NCP?
play icon13:36
Maharashtra: Whose claim is stronger on NCP?
Maharashtra Politics: Power test in NCP today
play icon0:48
Maharashtra Politics: Power test in NCP today
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

MP: Investigation is underway informs Narottam Mishra over Sidhi incident
play icon1:3
MP: Investigation is underway informs Narottam Mishra over Sidhi incident
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Lord Shiva in the month of Shravan?
play icon4:51
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Lord Shiva in the month of Shravan?
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 5th July 2023
play icon5:23
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 5th July 2023
Maharashtra: Whose claim is stronger on NCP?
play icon13:36
Maharashtra: Whose claim is stronger on NCP?
Maharashtra Politics: Power test in NCP today
play icon0:48
Maharashtra Politics: Power test in NCP today