trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718563
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP Police takes major action in Harda Factory Blast Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 07:08 AM IST
Follow Us
Madhya Pradesh Police has taken major action in Harda Factory Blast Case. As per latest reports, Police have arrested 2 accused in this case. This arrest has been made near Shajapur. Know in detail in this report how many people have been arrested so far.

All Videos

Sharad Pawar to approach Supreme Court against EC's decision over NCP
Play Icon00:58
Sharad Pawar to approach Supreme Court against EC's decision over NCP
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Does Modi know the 'match score'?
Play Icon28:23
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Does Modi know the 'match score'?
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
Play Icon13:59
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
Play Icon12:47
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
Madhya Pradesh: 11 killed, over 100 hurt in blast at cracker factory
Play Icon29:18
Madhya Pradesh: 11 killed, over 100 hurt in blast at cracker factory

Trending Videos

Sharad Pawar to approach Supreme Court against EC's decision over NCP
play icon0:58
Sharad Pawar to approach Supreme Court against EC's decision over NCP
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Does Modi know the 'match score'?
play icon28:23
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Does Modi know the 'match score'?
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
play icon13:59
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
play icon12:47
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
Madhya Pradesh: 11 killed, over 100 hurt in blast at cracker factory
play icon29:18
Madhya Pradesh: 11 killed, over 100 hurt in blast at cracker factory