MPs to wear black clothes in protest against Manipur violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
The opposition parties are going to play a new bet in the House. Opposition MPs have been asked to wear black clothes in the House in protest against the Manipur violence. The Congress has also issued a whip to all the MPs in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present.
Jharkhand: CPI(M) leader shot dead in Ranchi
play icon0:44
Jharkhand: CPI(M) leader shot dead in Ranchi
Big meeting of I.N.D.I.A coalition before the proceedings of the House
play icon0:54
Big meeting of I.N.D.I.A coalition before the proceedings of the House
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
play icon12:49
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
DNA: Victory story of Kargil, Dil Maange Once More!
play icon16:53
DNA: Victory story of Kargil, Dil Maange Once More!
DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
play icon13:42
DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
