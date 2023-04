videoDetails

MS Dhoni Special: Mahendra Singh Dhoni becomes 'mentor' of young players in IPL 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

This could be the last IPL of veteran player Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni is guiding the young players in IPL 2023. MS Dhoni is playing the role of 'Mentor' in this IPL.