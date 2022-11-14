NewsVideos

MTV EMAs 2022 Red Carpet: Celebs broke the internet with their vogue

|Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 06:40 PM IST
The MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 in Germany got underway with a star-studded red carpet. Celebrities wore a variety of glitzy outfits on the red carpet at the EMAs 2022.

All Videos

Zee People: Meet Naresh, UPSC aspirant who has dedicated his life to teach kids for free
Zee People: Meet Naresh, UPSC aspirant who has dedicated his life to teach kids for free
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: The accused hid Shraddha's body in the fridge
1:46
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: The accused hid Shraddha's body in the fridge
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: 5 big revelations related to Shraddha Murder case
6:24
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: 5 big revelations related to Shraddha Murder case
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: Hate story that started in Mumbai and ended in Delhi
6:10
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: Hate story that started in Mumbai and ended in Delhi
Delhi Murder Case: Man who chopped live-in partner into 35 pieces arrested
20:18
Delhi Murder Case: Man who chopped live-in partner into 35 pieces arrested

Trending Videos

Zee People: Meet Naresh, UPSC aspirant who has dedicated his life to teach kids for free
1:46
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: The accused hid Shraddha's body in the fridge
6:24
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: 5 big revelations related to Shraddha Murder case
6:10
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: Hate story that started in Mumbai and ended in Delhi
20:18
Delhi Murder Case: Man who chopped live-in partner into 35 pieces arrested