Muharram procession in Srinagar after 34 years

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
Muharram Procession was taken out in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday (July 27) without any restrictions after nearly 34 years. Due to the deteriorating conditions in the valley after 1989, permission was not given to take out this procession. LG Sinha had reached Srinagar amid tight security arrangements. During this he met Shia mourners and exchanged his views.

