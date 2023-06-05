NewsVideos
Mukhtar Ansari convicted in Avdesh Rai murder case, punishment will be announced after 2 pm

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
Mukhtar Ansari has been convicted in the Awadhesh Rai murder case. The sentence will be announced after around 2 pm.

