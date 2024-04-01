Advertisement
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Akhilesh ji digging his own grave...',says Rajbhar

|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi suddenly meets Mukhtar Ansari's family. During this, Owaisi also ate food with his family. Let us tell you that this meeting took place after the death of Mafia Mukhtar due to heart attack. When Rajbhar was asked when he would go to Ghazipur, what was his answer, see in this report...

