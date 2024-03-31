Advertisement
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Mukhtar had already suspected...'says Swami Prasad Maurya

|Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Swami Prasad Maurya's big statement has come out on the death of Mukhtar Ansari. Swami Prasad said that what was feared happened. Let us tell you that Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda jail, died of a heart attack on 28 March 2024.

