Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Abbas Ansari will file petition in Allahabad High Court

|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Prayagraj mafia Mukhtar's son Abbas Ansari will file a petition in the Allahabad High Court, the petition will be filed in the Chief Justice's court through lawyers at ten in the morning, demanding to be buried in the ashes of his father Mukhtar. The petition will demand parole for joining the soil, Mukhtar's MLA son Abbas Ansari is lodged in Kasganj jail.

