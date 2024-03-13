NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mukhtar Ansari gets life sentence in arms license case

Sonam|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Mukhtar Ansari Breaking: Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh. Varanasi MP MLA court sentenced Mukhtar. Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to life imprisonment under section 467 in the case of fraud in arms license.

All Videos

Haryana: Ex CM Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Resignation From Karnal Assembly Seat
Play Icon01:06
 Haryana: Ex CM Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Resignation From Karnal Assembly Seat
Mamata Banerjee makes huge remark on Central Agencies
Play Icon02:04
Mamata Banerjee makes huge remark on Central Agencies
Bihar Seat Sharing Breaking: Big news on seat sharing in Bihar
Play Icon01:15
Bihar Seat Sharing Breaking: Big news on seat sharing in Bihar
Mamata Banerjee Speaks In Siliguri: Will Respect Public's Choice, Opposes Forced Elections
Play Icon00:51
Mamata Banerjee Speaks In Siliguri: Will Respect Public's Choice, Opposes Forced Elections
'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing
Play Icon01:25
'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing

Trending Videos

Haryana: Ex CM Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Resignation From Karnal Assembly Seat
play icon1:6
Haryana: Ex CM Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Resignation From Karnal Assembly Seat
Mamata Banerjee makes huge remark on Central Agencies
play icon2:4
Mamata Banerjee makes huge remark on Central Agencies
Bihar Seat Sharing Breaking: Big news on seat sharing in Bihar
play icon1:15
Bihar Seat Sharing Breaking: Big news on seat sharing in Bihar
Mamata Banerjee Speaks In Siliguri: Will Respect Public's Choice, Opposes Forced Elections
play icon0:51
Mamata Banerjee Speaks In Siliguri: Will Respect Public's Choice, Opposes Forced Elections
'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing
play icon1:25
'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing