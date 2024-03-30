Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Security beefed up at Mukhtar's Ghazipur Residence amid Huge Crowd

|Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar is going to be laid to rest in a short time. Tight security arrangements have been made. A crowd of people has gathered at the funeral of Mukhtar Ansari. DM and SP have taken charge. People are being monitored through drones. Let us tell you that Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda jail, died of a heart attack on 28 March 2024. At the same time, after the post-mortem, Mukhtar will be laid to rest today in Ghazipur. Mukhtar will be laid to rest in Kalibagh cemetery.

All Videos

Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024
Play Icon09:57
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to avoid the effect of Rahu on your zodiac sign.
Play Icon07:32
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to avoid the effect of Rahu on your zodiac sign.
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon07:32
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Mukhtar Last Rites Update: Mafia Mukhtar Ansari to be Laid to Rest Today
Play Icon13:09
Mukhtar Last Rites Update: Mafia Mukhtar Ansari to be Laid to Rest Today
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
Play Icon15:35
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?

Trending Videos

Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024
play icon9:57
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to avoid the effect of Rahu on your zodiac sign.
play icon7:32
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to avoid the effect of Rahu on your zodiac sign.
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
play icon7:32
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Mukhtar Last Rites Update: Mafia Mukhtar Ansari to be Laid to Rest Today
play icon13:9
Mukhtar Last Rites Update: Mafia Mukhtar Ansari to be Laid to Rest Today
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
play icon15:35
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?