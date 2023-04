videoDetails

Mukhtar Ansari News: Punishment announced on Mukhtar's 'crimes', decision on brother Afzal in a while

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

In the Gangster Act case, the MP-MLA court has sentenced Mukhtar Ansari to 10 years imprisonment. Along with this, a fine of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on Mukhtar Ansari. Mukhtar Ansari has been given maximum punishment in the gangster case. Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Banda Jail. At the same time, the decision on Mukhtar's brother Afzal Ansari has not come yet.