Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Report

Sonam|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda jail, has died. Mukhtar Ansari had a heart attack. UP Police is on alert after Mukhtar's death. At the same time, post mortem of Mukhtar Ansari will be done soon.

All Videos

Shock to CM Arvind Kejriwal from court, remand extended
Play Icon40:09
Shock to CM Arvind Kejriwal from court, remand extended
Court extends ED remand of CM Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon03:49
Court extends ED remand of CM Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal made big allegations against ED in the court
Play Icon02:25
Kejriwal made big allegations against ED in the court
Sunita Kejriwal's big statement on ED action
Play Icon02:18
Sunita Kejriwal's big statement on ED action
Kareena Kapoor may join politics before lok sabha Election
Play Icon01:35
Kareena Kapoor may join politics before lok sabha Election

Trending Videos

Shock to CM Arvind Kejriwal from court, remand extended
play icon40:9
Shock to CM Arvind Kejriwal from court, remand extended
Court extends ED remand of CM Arvind Kejriwal
play icon3:49
Court extends ED remand of CM Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal made big allegations against ED in the court
play icon2:25
Kejriwal made big allegations against ED in the court
Sunita Kejriwal's big statement on ED action
play icon2:18
Sunita Kejriwal's big statement on ED action
Kareena Kapoor may join politics before lok sabha Election
play icon1:35
Kareena Kapoor may join politics before lok sabha Election