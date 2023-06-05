NewsVideos
Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to life imprisonment in Awadhesh Rai death case

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
A special MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has found gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari guilty of the murder of Awadhesh Rai. He has been sentenced for life imprisonment.

