videoDetails

Mukhtar Ansari: Time for punishment in Krishnanand Rai murder case, Afzal Ansari reached Ghazipur court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Mukhtar Ansari's reckoning has now begun after mixing the Atiq gang into the dust. Today the MP/MLA court can pronounce the verdict on the crimes of Mukhtar Brothers in Krishnanand Rai murder case.