Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Former UP DGP Prakash Singh Statement - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prakash Singh sheds light on the circumstances surrounding the death of Mukhtar Ansari, stating, "Most of the mafias (gangsters) were behind bars, but I was unable to nab two mafias; one was Mukhtar Ansari, who went underground, and nobody knew his address." Singh highlights that Mukhtar Ansari came under the radar after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assumed power and was subsequently prosecuted in old cases. Singh's remarks offer insight into the challenges of dealing with criminal elements and the subsequent actions taken by the authorities

