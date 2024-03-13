NewsVideos
Mukhthar Ansari Fake Arms License Case Charge Proved in Varanasi Mp Mla Court

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Mafia Mukhthar Ansari News: The court has found Mukhtar Ansari guilty in the fake arms license case. Mukhtar Ansari will be sentenced today in MP-MLA court. It is being told that ADGC Vinay Kumar Singh and Prosecution Officer Uday Raj Shukla presented the case on behalf of the prosecution in the court.

