trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665184
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mumbai: ‘Aarti’ performed at Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi

|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Devotees continued to arrive for the darshan of Lord Ganesh and offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on September 21 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati.
Follow Us

All Videos

Mumbai Metro-themed Ganesh pandal installed in Mumbai
play icon2:29
Mumbai Metro-themed Ganesh pandal installed in Mumbai
Breaking: Gangster And Khalistani Sympathiser Sukhdool Singh Shot Dead In Canada
play icon1:27
Breaking: Gangster And Khalistani Sympathiser Sukhdool Singh Shot Dead In Canada
India Canada Tesion: 15 bullets..18 cases.Crime horoscope of Khalistanis helper
play icon3:57
India Canada Tesion: 15 bullets..18 cases.Crime horoscope of Khalistanis helper
Women’s Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha; Lok Sabha to discuss Chandrayaan-3’s success
play icon1:41
Women’s Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha; Lok Sabha to discuss Chandrayaan-3’s success
Air Force's air show for the first time in Jammu, Suryakiran aerobatic team shows strength
play icon1:45
Air Force's air show for the first time in Jammu, Suryakiran aerobatic team shows strength

Trending Videos

Mumbai Metro-themed Ganesh pandal installed in Mumbai
play icon2:29
Mumbai Metro-themed Ganesh pandal installed in Mumbai
Breaking: Gangster And Khalistani Sympathiser Sukhdool Singh Shot Dead In Canada
play icon1:27
Breaking: Gangster And Khalistani Sympathiser Sukhdool Singh Shot Dead In Canada
India Canada Tesion: 15 bullets..18 cases.Crime horoscope of Khalistanis helper
play icon3:57
India Canada Tesion: 15 bullets..18 cases.Crime horoscope of Khalistanis helper
Women’s Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha; Lok Sabha to discuss Chandrayaan-3’s success
play icon1:41
Women’s Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha; Lok Sabha to discuss Chandrayaan-3’s success
Air Force's air show for the first time in Jammu, Suryakiran aerobatic team shows strength
play icon1:45
Air Force's air show for the first time in Jammu, Suryakiran aerobatic team shows strength