Mumbai Accident Breaking: Attempt to crush woman with car in Mumbai

|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Mumbai Accident Breaking: An attempt has been made to crush a woman with a car in Mumbai. MSRDC director's son has been accused of trying to crush the woman with a car. The victim alleges that when she saw the accused with his wife, he tried to run her over with his car. It is being told that both of them were in a love relationship.

