Mumbai airport launches clean hybrid power project to utilize wind energy
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) becomes the first in the country to launch a first-of-its-kind Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT) and solar mill to explore the possibility of utilization of wind energy at the airport
