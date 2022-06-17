Mumbai airport launches clean hybrid power project to utilize wind energy

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) becomes the first in the country to launch a first-of-its-kind Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT) and solar mill to explore the possibility of utilization of wind energy at the airport

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 02:20 AM IST

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) becomes the first in the country to launch a first-of-its-kind Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT) and solar mill to explore the possibility of utilization of wind energy at the airport