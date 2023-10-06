trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671482
Mumbai Building Catches fire, takes life of 6

|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
Mumbai Building Fire: A case of massive fire has come to light in a building in Goregaon, Mumbai. About 6 people have died in this accident and more than 30 people are injured. Fire department vehicles are continuously trying to extinguish the fire.
