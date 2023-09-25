trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666787
Mumbai: Celebrities offer prayers at Eknath Shinde’s residence for Ganesh darshan

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Celebrities such as Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Pankaj Tripathi attended Ganesh darshan at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s residence. This was part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that started throughout the country on September 19.
