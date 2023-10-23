trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679012
Mumbai Fire 2023: Massive fire in building in Kandiwali, 2 people dead

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
Mumbai Fire 2023: A massive fire has broken out in a building in Kandivali, Mumbai. About two people have died due to fire in the building. Many shops have been damaged by the massive fire. Treatment of the injured is continuing in the hospital.
