Mumbai: Fire tenders reach Hotel Trident after videos of smoke from hotel go viral

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Fire tenders on June 18 reached Mumbai’s Trident Hotel as photos and videos of smoke billowing out of the hotel went viral. However, the Fire Brigade officials informed that it was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill. There was smoke from the chimney and it seemed like fire.

