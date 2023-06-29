NewsVideos
Mumbai-Goa Rains: Heavy rains caused water-logging in Mumbai, Goa as well, IMD issued alert

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
It rained so much in Mumbai that the situation has worsened due to rain in many areas. The administration is constantly making efforts regarding this. IMD issued an alert that there is a possibility of heavy rain for 4-5 days.

