Mumbai India Meeting: Lalu Yadav worshiped at Siddhivinayak Temple, Lalu worshiped before the meeting

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Mumbai India Meeting: RJD supremo Lalu Yadav worshiped at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, Lalu Yadav worshiped before the meeting in Mumbai. Let us inform that Lalu Prasad Yadav has recently undergone a kidney operation. At the same time, CBI has demanded cancellation of Lalu Yadav's bail in the court. The CBI said that Lalu's health is fine now, so there is no point in granting him bail.
