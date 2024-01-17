trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710646
Mumbai Man Hospitalized Due to Consuming Food Contaminated with Rat; Restaurant Issues Response

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
A resident in Mumbai is hospitalized after consuming a meal at Barbeque Nation that was contaminated with a dead rat. The popular restaurant chain has promptly addressed the incident, acknowledging the issue and responding swiftly to ensure food safety. This unfortunate occurrence underscores the significance of stringent hygiene practices in the food industry and raises awareness about the need for vigilance in maintaining food quality.

