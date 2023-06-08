NewsVideos
Mumbai Murder Ground Report: First murdered then boiled in the cooker, how did the murder happen? Mira Road

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
A sensational murder case has come to light from Mumbai's Mira Road area. This murder case is also similar to the Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi. According to the information, the accused partner brutally cut the woman into pieces with a tree cutter. After this, the accused boiled the dead body pieces of his live-in partner Saraswati Vidya in a pressure cooker.

