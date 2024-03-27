Advertisement
Mumbai Police investigates Munawar Faruqi

Mar 27, 2024
After Elvish Yadav, the name of another Bigg Boss fame has come into the headlines. Famous comedian and Bigg Boss winner Munawar Farooqui has been detained by Mumbai Police during a raid in a hookah bar. Munawar Farooqui was released after interrogation. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.

